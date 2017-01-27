Raees continues to enjoy a good run and has collected a massive amount on its 2nd day at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan's film has also broken the record of highest Republic Day earning of all time and will soon enter Rs 50 crore club.

As per early estimates, Raees, which saw a growth compared to its collection on the opening day, has collected Rs 26 crore (approximate) on Day 2. The film has broken the record of highest Republic Day earning. Earlier, Hrithik's Agneepath (released on January 26, 2012) had collected Rs 23 crore at the domestic market.

Raees total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 46.42 crore net (approximate). With this, the movie is set to cross Rs 50-crore mark within just three days of its release.

The positive word-of-mouth publicity coupled with the Republic Day holiday seemed to have boosted the movie's business, resulting in theatres across the nation running housefull on the second day.

Raees is expected to rake in more moolah over the long weekend. Moreover, since no big-ticket films are releasing till February 10 (Jolly LLB 2), the film is likely to enjoy a good run over the next few weeks.

Raees narrates the story of a Gujarati bootlegger (played by Khan) and his journey to become Gujarat's most-dreaded don. The film also has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.