Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has achieved another milestone, as it has crossed Rs 200 crore gross mark at the domestic box office. The Rahul Dholakia-directorial continues to rule the box office on its second weekend.

However, there was a slight drop during weekdays at the box office collections, but it has gained speed during weekends. If this speed continues, then Raees will soon earn Rs 150 crore nett at the domestic box office.

According to the day wise break up, the collection saw growth from its 9th day. On day 8, Raees collected Rs 7.10 crore and on 9th, it earned Rs 6.25 crore. But, the 10th day saw growth to Rs 6.60 crore and then, it increased on Saturday and Sunday.

Raees is Shah Rukh's seventh movie that entered Rs 100 crore. Also, this movie is the only January release that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the same month. Fans have lauded SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in Raees.

The makers have promoted the film in every possible way. The superstar in fact went to Delhi for promotions through railways. Recently, SRK and Raees team held a press conference, which was attended by Mahira through video call.

The actress has earlier showed her disappointment of not being able to promote Raees in India due to Pakistani artistes ban issue. Thus, she joined the conference and promoted the movie for the first time for the Indian audience.