Raees has got a thunderous opening and made massive collection at the Indian box office on its first day. The film has beaten the record of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan, but failed to go past the opening day domestic collection of Dilwale by a small margin.

Raees review round-up: Here's what critics have to say about the Shah Rukh-starrer

Amid huge hype and promotions, Raees was released in over 2,800 screens across the domestic market on January 25. The movie opened with a good response in the morning shows and the word of mouth helped escalate the film's business in the evening and afternoon shows on the first day.

Raees has collected Rs 20.42 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Raees has a FANTASTIC Day 1... Wed ₹ 20.42 cr... Today [Thu; Republic Day] will witness HUMONGOUS biz again."

The Rahul Dholakia directorial has shattered the record of SRK's previous film Fan, which collected Rs 19.2 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. However, it failed to break the opening day records of Shah Rukh's previous films like Dilwale, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Here is the list of the latest biggest openers for the superstar:

Rank Movie Release Date Collection 1 Happy New Year October 24, 2014 Rs 44.97 crore 2 Chennai Express August 9, 2013 Rs 33.10 crore 3 Dilwale December 23, 2015 Rs 21 crore 4 Raees January 25, 2017 Rs 20.42 crore 5 Fan April 15, 2016 Rs 19.2 crore 6 Jab Tak Hai Jaan November 13, 2013 Rs 15.23 crore

Trade experts had also predicted that Raees would get a good start at the box office. The film has received an overwhelming response from the critics and audience alike.

Now that the film has received a better response than Kaabil, which was also released on the same day, the SRK-starrer is expected to bring in more numbers over the long weekend. Moreover, since no big tickets are releasing till February 10 (Jolly LLB 2), the film is likely to enjoy a good run in the next few weeks.