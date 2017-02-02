Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is seeing a steady run at the box office on weekdays. The Rahul Dholakia directorial did wonderful business on the weekends and now, it has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic box office.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Raees becomes 2017's first entry into Rs 200 crore club

On its 8th day, Raees witnessed a drop in its collection. It looks like it has become difficult for the makers to earn during weekdays. Also, the domestic collection on Wednesday was affected due to Budget 2017 announcement and India vs England T20 match.

On day 7, the movie earned Rs 7.52 crore and on its 8th day, it dropped to Rs 7 crore. However, movie is expected to have a good collection during this weekend. It will then enter the Rs 200 crore club at domestic gross box office. It has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at worldwide gross box office.

Take a look at the table for day-wise breakup for India:

Day-wise breakup for India Box Office Collection (Rs in crore) Day 1 – Wednesday 20.42 Day 1 – Thursday 26.30 Day 1 – Friday 13.11 Day 1 – Saturday 15.61 Day 1 – Sunday 17.8 Day 1 – Monday 8.25 Day 1 – Tuesday 7.52 Day 1 – Wednesday 7 TOTAL NETT collection 116.01

Though the film's earnings have dropped during weekdays, Raees continues to witness a good run at the box office compared to other films. It has become the first movie to collect the highest revenue on Republic Day holiday. This movie has turned out to be SRK's seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, Raees has garnered appreciation from all quarters and the superstar's angry-young-man look has won millions of hearts. Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have also charmed everyone with their acting skills in the movie.