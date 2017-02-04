The Rahul Dholakia-directorial features Shah Rukh Khan in and as Raees and the film's box office collection is seeing a good run since its release. After beating Jai Ho and Agneepath's lifetime record, Raees has surpassed the collection of Akshay Kumar's Airlift.

Shah Rukh seemed to have broken the January jinx as it has crossed Rs 100 crore before entering February. Most of the Bollywood films that has released in January couldn't surpass this record and now, Raees has beaten Akshay 2016 release Airlift's lifetime record.

Last year's January release, Airlift, has earned Rs 128 crore at the domestic box office. But, Raees has crossed Airlift's collection in just 10 days of its release. On day 8, SRK-starrer earned Rs 7.10 crore and on its 9th day, Rs 6.25 crore, while the tenth day (Friday) of Raees's domestic collection is Rs 5.65 crore (approx). However, the weekdays have seen a slight drop in the collection, Raees' second weekend is expected to see growth.

The Shah Rukh-starrer's domestic gross box office collection will also enter Rs 200 crore club pretty soon. Raees has become the first movie to collect the highest revenue on Republic Day holiday. This movie has turned out to be SRK's seventh film to cross Rs 100 crore mark.

Raees has beaten the lifetime collection of the Bollywood movies released in January in past five years. Airlift, Baby, Agneepath and Jai Ho are a few movies that were released in the first month of last five years.