The weekends of Raees saw a tremendous run at the domestic box office. After crossing Rs 250 crore gross, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark nett at the domestic market.

According to the day wise breakup, the collection saw growth from its ninth day and it increased on Saturday and Sunday. On day 11, Raees collected Rs 8.50 crore and on day 12, it earned Rs 10 crore approximately. However, Monday witnessed a drop in the collection as it earned Rs 6.5 crore (approx).

Though the domestic box office collection on day 13 is less, the film has surpassed Rs 150 crore nett. Also, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, which clashed with Raees at the box office, has entered the Rs 150 crore club at gross domestic market.

Hrithik's film will see growth in the collection as it has also been released in Pakistan, but Raees has lost the opportunity. Shah Rukh's film has been banned in the neighboring country. However, the Rahul Dholakia movie is seeing a good run at the Indian market.

Take a look at the day-wise break from February 1 here:

No. of Days Collection (Rs in crore) Day 9 (Feb 1) 6.25 Day 10 (Feb 2) 6.60 Day 11 (Feb 3) 8.50 Day 12 (Feb 4) 10 Day 13 (Feb 4) 6.5 (approx) Total (Nett) : from day to day 13 153.96

Raees has become Shah Rukh's seventh movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Also, this movie is the only January release that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the same month. Fans have lauded SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in Raees.

The makers have promoted the film in every possible way. The superstar in fact went to Delhi for promotions by travelling on train. Recently, SRK and the Raees team also held a press conference that was attended by Mahira through video call.