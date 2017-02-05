Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is flying high with the success of his latest movie, Raees. The Rahul Dholakia movie is seeing a wonderful run at the box office and now, it is set to cross Rs 200 crore gross mark at the domestic box office.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil becomes his 4th film to enter Rs 100 crore club

Raees earned Rs 179.11 crore gross till its 11th day in the Indian market and in no time it is expected to cross the 200 crore mark. The film has already beaten the lifetime records of January releases Salman Khan's Jai Ho (2014), Hrihtik Roshan's Agneepath (2012) and Akshay Kumar's Airlift (2016).

Raees has even become the first January release to cross Rs 100-crore club in the same month. And now it is set to achieve another milestone by entering the Rs 200 crore club gross. The film saw an amazing run on Saturday at the box office. On Day 10, Raees earned Rs 6.60 crore and now, it has seen a growth to Rs 7 crore (approx) on Day 11.

The SRK-starrer's domestic box office collection has become Rs 190 crore (approx) gross and the nett collection is Rs 135.96 crore, approximately. Raees has already become the first movie to collect the highest revenue on the Republic Day. This movie has turned out to be SRK's seventh film to enter the Rs 100-crore club. It has won the battle against Hrithik's Kaabil, which was released on the same day.

Khan has won millions of hearts with his angry young man look in Raees, which also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The team of Raees has recently held a press conference, in which Mahira joined them through video call. The Pakistani actress was unable to promote her Bollywood debut movie in India due to the Pakistani artistes' ban issue.