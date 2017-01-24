A month back Dangal created havoc at the box office, but looks like Shah Rukh Khan's Raees will soon outdo the hype Aamir Khan's movie created, well, at least the advance booking response says so.

Raees, which features Shah Rukh, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25. However, this has not stopped Raees from stealing the limelight.

Earlier, the songs, promos and trailer of Raees took a lead over Kaabil in a number of views and now the advance booking of SRK's film has left behind Hrithik's film with a big margin. In fact, the advance booking status of Raees is ahead of Aamir's Dangal- the highest Bollywood grosser till date.

A day before the release, Dangal's advance booking occupancy across India varied from almost full to houseful. In several circuits, the response was good, but trade experts expected that the film could have recorded a better advance booking. However, Raees has received a phenomenal response in its advance booking status.

The response is good in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai, but in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmadabad, Bengaluru and Pune, the advance booking has received a massive response. Online ticket booking portal shows that several shows in the Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmadabad, Bengaluru and Pune have already been sold out.

This advance booking status is expected to show growth on Tuesday and the day of release, i.e. on Wednesday, but a lot depends on the positive reviews. Meanwhile, looking at the pre-booking status, one can expect Raees to record the highest opening of 2017, but since it is a non-holiday release, it remains to be seen how much the film will fare on its opening day at the box office.