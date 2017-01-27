Shah Rukh Khan received a lot of praise from Bollywood celebrities for his performance as Raees Khan in the film Raees, but the best compliment he received is from Amitabh Bachchan. The Sr Bachchan, who is Bollywood's original angry young man, has appreciated Shah Rukh's angry man character in Raees.

The Big B took to Twitter to congratulate Shah Rukh for his performance in Raees. "T 2515 - Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !!" he tweeted. SRK graciously replied to Big B's tweet and said he has learnt it from him. "Aap se hi seekha hai sir," he said.

Shah Rukh portrays the character of bootlegger Raees, while Mahira Khan is paired opposite him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the role of a tough policeman, has also impressed viewers with his performance in the film.

Raees, which was released in theatres on January 25, opened to a phenomenal response at the domestic box office. The film recorded one of the highest opening day collections for a non-holiday release and maintained a strong hold at the box office on the second day as well.

On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 20.42 crore. The collection showed a good jump on Thursday. Raees collected Rs 26.30 crore on the second day, which took its overall two-day collection to Rs 46.72 crore.

"#Raees is PHENOMENAL on Day 2. All set to pack a FAB total in its 5-day weekend. Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr. Total: ₹ 46.72 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

After a good two-day run, the Shah Rukh-starrer is expected to record a phenomenal extended opening weekend collection.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment and features SRK, Mahira, Nawazuddin, Narendra Jha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni and Sunny Leone in main roles.