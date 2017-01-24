Rahul Dholakia's film Raees has been one of the most-awaited movies in recent times since it has been in the making for over two years. The recent buzz is that Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a tough cop in Raees, is upset with Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of the movie.

Shah Rukh, who plays a bootlegger in Raees, is also the co-producer of the movie. It has been reported that Nawaz is not happy with the amount he has been paid for his role in Raaes. "Nawaz is upset with the makers of Raees, since he feels he was paid less in the movie. Shah Rukh is also the producer of the movie apart from being an actor in it. Nawaz had been paid more in films like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Talaash," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

However, Nawaz has praised SRK at all the promotional events. And that, it is being said, is because the Haraamkhor actor does not want to mention this issue publicly as he is playing safe. "Nawaz doesn't want to mention it publicly, since he believes after doing movies with Salman and Aamir, Raees is a good catch for him to remain in the A-list zone," the source added.

Meanwhile, the actors are busy promoting Raees, which is set to be released on January 25. The team promoted their film in Dubai and then went to Delhi on board a train for promotions. The movie's heroine, Mahira Khan, hasn't joined the team for promotions since Pakistani artistes have been embroiled in a controversy regarding a ban on them in India. However, Sunny Leone, who features in the item song Laila O Laila in Raees, has been promoting the movie with SRK.