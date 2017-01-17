Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie Raees is set to hit the theatres on January 25. And the recent news is that the makers will release the original track. Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay was one among the last Bollywood movies to release the original sound track.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan promotes Raees on The Kapil Sharma Show

During 80-90's, original sound tracks were a rage amongst films. Now, Raees's makers will be doing the same. "I was a kid when Sholay released, but I do remember listening to gabbars theme and the iconic dialogues on radio. So when the idea came up about the OST, I was most excited. We have some killer themes and extremely punchy dialogues - imagine the combination of both ! That would be really cool as no one has done it before, and we have the substance so why not ?" director Rahul Dholakia said in a statement.

The makers decided to release the original sound tracks before the movie's release. The trailer of Raees had a complete commercial touch and a foot tapping background score. The dialogues of SRK in the film have already won hearts.

The superstar has recently impressed fans with his promo dialogue video, Battery Nahi Bolneka, on social media. From songs to dialogues, Raees is all set to scorch the screens. However, the film will lock horns with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.

Shah Rukh is currently busy with the promotions of the film. He appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Nawazuddin Siddiqui of late and the episode turned out to be a laugh riot. SRK will soon appear on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss along with former contestant and his Laila, Sunny Leone.