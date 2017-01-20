Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to win hearts with his upcoming film Raees, which will be released on January 25. Fans will be delighted to learn that the advance booking of the film has begun on a good note.

The pre-booking started on January 19 and only two-three theatres are providing the service as of now. As the day passes, other theatres will also start the advance booking. As expected, the status of the booking of Raees varies between partly full to housefull at both multiplexes and single screens.

Theatres in cities like Delhi, Bangalore and Ahmedabad are filling fast. In NCR (National Capital Region) and Bangalore, Raees has four to five shows in two theatres, which are almost full, while in Ahmedabad, only one theatre has begun the pre-booking. However, according to book my show, cities like Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata are yet to start the advance booking service.

Raees is the much awaited film of SRK as it took two years for it to be released. The release date was postponed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Sultan. It was later reported that the film would release with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but that too did not materialise. Due to date issues, SRK and the team finally decided to release it on January 25 and now, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil will lock horns with Raees. Hopefully, the clash doesn't affect the box office collection of Raees and Kaabil, as both the films are expected to open on a good note.

Shah Rukh's Raees was recently cleared by the censor board with a UA rating with six cuts. The film now has a run time of two hours and 20 minutes. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.