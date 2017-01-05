Here's some exciting news for Shah Rukh Khan fans. The Baadshah of Bollywood is rumoured to return to the small sceen as the host of a talk show.

Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh to promote Raees on Salman's show; superstars to shoot soon

According to a SpotboyE report, the Star Plus show is in the initial stage of development and Khan is actively involved in the scripting process and has also been suggesting creative ideas for the show.

"SRK is already involved in the scripting process. He has given his inputs from the very beginning of the product. It could be a talk show but the name is yet to be decided. The show is an international format which will be adapted for India," a source told the website.

If everything goes as per the plan, the show will reportedly go on air in June 2017.

Khan, one of the biggest stars Bollywood has seen, had started his career in television. He had featured in many TV serials before becoming a superstar. In 2007, too, Khan hosted a season of popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. A year later, he came up with another show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? which was the Indian version of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? In 2011, SRK appeared on Imagine TV's Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, which was the Indian version of Wipeout.

Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of Raees, which will hit the theatres on January 25. The film also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in a key role.

Recently, there were reports that the Fan actor will promote Raees on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 10. With both actors sharing the screen space on the show, the episode will surely be a laughing riot.