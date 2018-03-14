Narendra Jha who was seen playing the role of Dr. Hilal Meer in Vishal Bharadwaj's Haider, died at 55. Journalist RJ Alok tweeted: "Sad News: one of the Finest Actors Narendra Jha Is No More..He Was A Lovely Human. God Bless His Soul. Its Unbelievable He Died Of Heart Attack At His Farm House in Wada , but it was his 3rd Heart attack . :( SAd DAY ... very SAd Day ! RIP JHA Saahab !! #Race3"

Sonu Sood reacted on Twitter paying his condolences.

Awww. That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace ?? https://t.co/9h5m1mHZkT — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 14, 2018

Hansal Mehta tweeted: "What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer."

Rahul Dholakia, who directed Raees, tweeted: "Gosh !! Tragic. Shocking. Musa bhai no more ?? #RIPNarendraJha"

From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajha https://t.co/pmRUdO4ZFE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta tweeted: "I refuse to accept it. Life cannot be so damn unpredictable. I just met a hail n hearty Narendra Jha at the park last week. And now I'm hearing he passed away this morning. Such a splendid actor and a marvellous human being. Rest in peace my friend. May God bless your soul."

Narendra Jha also played Musa Bhai 'Mumbai Don' in Rahul Dholakia's Raees with Shahrukh Khan. Also seen as Raj Bansal the main antagonist in the movie Ghayal Once Again, which is the sequel of Ghayal released in 1990 by Sunny Deol.