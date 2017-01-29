Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has opened to a positive response at the box office and is seeing a good run at both the domestic and international markets. The film's collection spiked on Saturday and is expected to go up on Sunday.

The first weekend of Raees seemed to have a steady run at the market as it has crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark on its 4th day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the nett domestic collection of the Rahul Dholakia directorial. "#Raees is EXCELLENT... Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz," Taran tweeted.

SRK's Raees has beaten Hithik Roshan's Kaabil on the collection front. Raees' domestic gross box office collection is Rs 104.78 crore and it is expected to set new records and earn more than SRK's last movie, Fan.

In fact, the worldwide gross earning of Raees has reached Rs 112.70 crore approximately. The first weekend might bring good results for the film though the third day witnessed a drop of around 50 percent.

Raees is facing competition from Kaabil and Aamir Khan's Dangal. Shah Rukh-starrer has garnered appreciation from all quarters and still continues to impress the audience.

SRK has been praised for his acting skills in the movie. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui managed to outshine the superstar with his performance. The movie also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as female lead.