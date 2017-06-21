The bold and outspoken Radhika Apte is in the news again. The Kabali girl who is holidaying in Italy is in the limelight after some of her bikini pictures went viral on social media.

The actress is having a blast with her hubby Benedict Taylor in Tuscany, Italy. She has been posting about her tour adventures regularly on her Instagram account. In the latest update, the 32-year-old has revealed a short clip in which she is seen wearing a two-piece bikini.

"True elegance! #misisingbeachdays #allthesunbathing #coldwaters #hotweather #expressowithgrappa #schooloffish #tuscanyholiday #tomanymorehappymemories. ]sic]" Radhika Apte wrote along with the clip.

In another post, she is seen swimming in the sea. "Frog fingers #underwaterphotography #schooloffish #intheocean #tuscany #instacolors. [sic]" The pictures that she has shared online have gone viral.

Radhika Apte has taken a break from her busy schedule and is on a vacation with her spouse. The couple is having a great time by taking regular naps in the pristine beaches and having sumptuous meals.

Frog fingers #underwaterphotography #schooloffish #intheocean #tuscany #instacolors A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

On the work front, Radhika Apte is getting ready to work for Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Padman. R Balki's film is produced by Twinkle Khanna. The actress will also be working on Baazaar, directed by Gauravv K Chawla.

She will be sharing screens with Saif Ali Khan and late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra.