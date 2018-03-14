Radhika Apte has been known for being a no-nonsense person. And this time she opened up about a not-so-pleasing experience on Neha Dhupia's Colors Infinity talk show — BFFs with Vogue.

According to Mumbai Mirror, "It was my first day on the set and a famous South actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we'd never met before and I instinctively slapped him," the actress revealed.

Meanwhile, the Parched actress came along with her BFF Rajkummar Rao on the show and when Neha Dhupia asked her which actor/director she thinks should retire, to which Radhika quickly said: Ram Gopal Varma. Reason? 'Because he has made such phenomenal films', she said.

Radhika Apte was recently trolled for posting a bikini picture on Instagram. While she chose to ignore them on the social media handle, she spoke to DNA and said: "I didn't even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It's ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach? I don't know them, so I don't deal with them."