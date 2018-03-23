Radhika Apte had recently opened up about an incident when she snapped at a Telugu actor who reportedly tickled her feet on the film set. And now, the actress has unabashedly spoken about her most lunatic audition experience for a Bollywood movie where she was asked to enact a scene where she is having phone sex in front of an audience.

The question was asked by Neha Dhupia's celebrity chat show, Bffs with Vogue where the PadMan actress was accompanied by Rajkummar Rao.

"The weirdest audition was when I had to have phone sex for Dev D. I had to tie my hair or eat a lollipop or something. And I used to live in Pune, and I never had phone sex till then ever. But I did it and it was great fun. Although I didn't get the part...clearly," the Phobia actress revealed on the chat show.

Reportedly, actress Mahie Gill played the said part for which Radhika had auditioned. Anurag Kashyap's Dev D also stars Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

In the same segment, when Radhika was asked about her link-up with Tusshar Kapoor, the actress said that she found the whole story funny as she didn't even have Tusshar's phone number.

Radhika Apte, a couple of years ago, was in the news when her frontal nude scene from her short film Madly was leaked online. She again made headlines when a sex scene between her and Adil Hussain and a lesbian love making scene from her movie Parched found its way on the internet.

Apart from her movies, the 32-year-old actress has always been a soft target for trolls when it comes to sartorial choices. Recently, she was slut-shamed for posting bikini pictures on her Instagram. However, she was unperturbed despite all the hate and again treated her fans with yet another bikini picture on her Instagram.

On the work front, After PadMan, Radhika will be next seen sharing space with Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel in Hollywood filmmaker Michael Winterbottom's next film. She will also be seen in Bazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh.