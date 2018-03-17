Radhika Apte is one actress who has never shied away from slamming trolls on social media. Recently, the actress who was holidaying in Goa had posted her bikini pictures, on Instagram. Soon, a certain section of followers trolled her. However, the actress gave them back in her own style. And once again the Kabali actress has sported a similar costume and posted pictures on her Instagram handle. And one can say that the Parched actress looked every bit like a diva and raised the temperature in a black-white swimsuit.

She captioned the picture: "Summer mornings by the pool side be like.. @tommyhilfiger #tommyhilfiger #tommyhilfigerswimwear #goodvibesonly #nofilter. [sic],"

While the majority, so far, has called it a "hot" and "sexy" look, one can also find some lewd remarks from her followers.

In an interview with DNA, the actress responded to the trolls that were hurled at her bikini picture. She said: "I didn't even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It's ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?"

When further quizzed how does she handle these trolls she said: "I don't know them, so I don't deal with them,"

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte made a shocking revelation recently that she had slapped a south Indian actor for making her uncomfortable on the sets.

"It was my first day on the set and a famous south actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we'd never met before and I instinctively slapped him," Mumbai Mirror quoted the actress as saying on Neha's show BFFs With Vogue.

On the professional front, Radhika Apte has a handful of projects. The 32-year old actress, was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan. her next projects include Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bazaar, Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi, Tamil film Ula, Indian-American fantasy thriller The Ashram and a new Netflix original horror series, Ghoul. Apart from these projects, she is also in talks with a few projects.