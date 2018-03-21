Radhika Apte is beating the summer heat in style. Recently, the actress had shared her picture donning a black-and-white swimsuit on her Instagram. The Parched actress has once again posted a picture wearing a two piece bikini on her photo-sharing handle.

The Kabali actress flaunted her curvy and toned body in a blue-and-red bikini. "Testing the waters, quite literally ;-) Summer morning dips seems to be the routine @tommyhilfiger #tommyhilfiger #tommyhilfigerswimwear #ootd #summervibes ☀️ ☘️[sic]" she posted the picture with the caption.

Seems the actress was having a gala time while posing for the photoshoot. She looked stunning and her fans have showered her with praises. However, a few days back when she had posted a picture wearing a monochrome bikini while holidaying in Goa, she was trolled for the pictures.

The actress was recently in the news when she claimed to have slapped a Telugu actor for inappropriately touching her on the sets. "On the first day of my Telugu film. There was a scene where I am lying because I am not well. There were a lot of people and everything was set. And the actor walks in - and we have been rehearsing - I don't even know him and he starts tickling my feet. And he was a big actor. And I was told he was powerful,"

She continues, "But [the person] who I am, I got up and I snapped at him in front of everybody – the whole crew, the junior artists, everybody. And I looked at him and said, "don't ever, ever do that to me,"

On the professional front, Radhika Apte has a few interesting movies that include Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bazaar, Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi.