Radhika Apte, who is a pool of talent, has given a new dimension to acting with her performances in the movies she has been associated with.

She has gained a strong fan base in a very short time in India with her performance on screen and her bold attitude off screen, but how much do we know about the talented actress?

As Radhika turns 32 on Thursday, September 7, we present you some lesser-known facts about the Kabali actress.

Background

Radhika was born in Pune, Maharashtra, to leading neurosurgeon and Sahyadri Hospital Chairman Dr Charudutt Apte.

She is a great example of beauty with brains. Not many know that Radhika is an Economics and Mathematics graduate from Fergusson College, Pune.

She started acting in Marathi plays after finishing her graduation, and this was followed by Hindi and English plays.

Trained dancer

The actress is also a talented dancer. She has learnt Kathak from leading exponent Rohini Bhate for eight years. She also received training in contemporary dance from London's Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Acting career

It's known to all that Radhika made her movie debut in 2005 with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! However, not many know that it was director Mahesh Manjrekar who spotted her at a play called Brain Surgeon in 2003 and offered her the small part in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

"He saw the play and told me that he wanted me to do a small part in his film. He was doing two-three films at that time, and there was no other (role) he could cast me in," Apte told Livemint in an interview in 2016.

"I was still in college and I realised I had never even seen a film shoot before. I thought it would be interesting for me to go during my summer holidays and just see what the process is like. That's why I did it. There were days I enjoyed it and others when I found it difficult. But it's just that you understand how films are made," she said.

Dated Tushaar Kapoor?

Speculations were rife that Radhika dated Tushaar Kapoor during the shooting of her film Shor in the City, but the rumour died down soon after she said in an interview that they are "just friends."

She is married

She married Benedict Taylor in 2012. He is a British musician known for his work in he films like The Ship of Theseus, That Girl in Yellow Boots and The Bright Day among others.

Acted in seven languages

Radhika is one of the few actresses who has acted in at least seven languages. Apart from cementing her positing in the Hindi film industry, she has also acted in English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

"I don't like any label. People will always put you in different categories. It's not good or bad, but it's their opinion and it comes from their perspective and definition of what may be conventional or bold. I don't react to it, I don't get offended or excited," she has said.