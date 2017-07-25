People often forget that celebrities too are human beings and that they expect some privacy from the ever intruding paparazzi. Recently, Radhika Apte got into a scuffle with the shutterbugs and asked them to delete her pictures. We wonder what was in it.

Did the paparazzi capture some private moment that made Radhika angry? According to SpotboyE, the photographers were at a mall in Mumbai where Radhika was shooting for Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra starrer - Baazaar.

After a few scenes, the actress went to her vanity van for lunch. The moment she came out and walked towards the set, the paparazzi started clicking her photos. This made Radhika furious. She told them: "How dare you click me without my permission?"

SpotboyE further reported that two photographers managed to get away, but the others were quickly summoned by the film's crew who made them delete all the pictures.

What made Radhika so furious? Either she was just irritated with the paparazzi or she wanted her look from Nikhil Advani's Baazaar to be kept under wraps.

Apart from Baazaar, Radhika will also be seen in R Balki's Padman. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

The movie is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur known for his invention of the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine.

While Radhika will be playing the role of Akshay's wife in the movie, Sonam reportedly has an important character in the film. Akshay's character will be seen as having an extramarital affair with Sonam's character, SpotboyE reported.

Radhika is known for her mind-blowing performances in films like Parched, Phobia, Badlapur and many other South Indian flicks. She gained immense appreciation for her role in the short film, Ahalya.