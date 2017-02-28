Rod Stewart's gorgeous ex and former supermodel Rachel Hunter, has taken to Instagram to prove that she can still put the ooo in ooomph, with some sexy beach pics.

At 47, Rachel proves that age is just a number, and means nothing when it comes too looking absolutely dazzling.

My Sandbox ? #selfie serious I know :) A post shared by Rachel Hunter (@rachelhunterx) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

Sunning herself on a beach in New Zealand, Rachel captioned her Instagram pics with: "My mum wanted me to put this up". Thank you Rachel's mum!

That thing you call your intuition ? It's you soul ✨ Trust it ? . Quote I found ✨simple .. but I always need to be reminded ? A post shared by Rachel Hunter (@rachelhunterx) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Hunter was married to rock god Rod Stewart for 16 years before the couple finally parted ways in 2006. Rachel was then engaged to NHL player Jaret Stoll, but the wedding was called off in 2009.

Rachel has appeared on a slew of magazine covers ranging from Cosmopolitan to Vogue and Elle. She was also part of Sports Illustrated's Dream Team swimsuit edition in 1994, which featured Rachel on the cover.

She also posed nude for Playboy April, 2004

How I feel about Waiting for the full Moon ? ?Have an amazing Friday ?. . . ? @marianovivanco ? A post shared by Rachel Hunter (@rachelhunterx) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Rachel's Instagram is an inspiration for fans and photographers alike, with pictures taken in some of New Zealand's most scenic spots, made all the more beautiful thanks to her statuesque form.