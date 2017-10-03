Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to appear in action-thriller Race 3, which has been a successful franchise. This time, it will be directed by Remo D'Souza and the leading actress will reportedly be Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

There were rumours that Salman will romance both the actresses in the film. Later, names of Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur also started doing the rounds for the next male lead.

The recent buzz is that none of the hunks will appear opposite Salman in Race 3. It will be another hot actor and his name will surprise you.

Salman will share screen space with Emraan Hashmi in Race 3, SpotboyE reported. Isn't it amazing? The two actors, who seem to be poles apart, are set to work together.

According to the report, Emraan will romance Daisy Shah, but he yet to sign on the dotted lines. The "serial kisser" of Bollywood was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and it is where his performance caught the eye of producer Ramesh Taurani.

Salman and Emraan, if reports are true, will work together for the first time in a movie. The Sultan actor will begin the shooting for Race 3 after he wraps up Tiger Zinda Hai.

The first film in the Race franchise, directed by Abbas-Mustan, had hit theatres in 2008 and it featured Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in pivotal roles.

Then, Race 2 was released in 2013 and it was also directed by Abbas-Mustan and once again starred Saif and Anil. The other actors were John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ameesha Patel and Jacqueline.

Both the instalments were a hit and had a little change in terms of the actors. But this time, the entire crew and cast seemed to have changed and we hope Race 3 will also witness success like the previous ones in the franchise.