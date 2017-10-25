Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to appear in action-thriller Race 3, which has been a successful franchise.

This time, it will be directed by Remo D'Souza and the leading actresses will be Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

The star cast expanded when Bobby Deol and Aditya Pancholi joined the team. While Salman will romance Jacqueline, Bobby will romance Daisy in the film.

Aditya will play the villain's role in Race 3. The franchise has always been a multi-starrer, and its no different this time.

Salman's presence has already made fans curious for the movie and now, one more handsome hunk from the industry has joined Race 3 star cast. It is Saqib Saleem.

Saqib will reportedly have negative shades to his character. Apparently, all the characters will have negative shades.

If you have watched the previous Race movies, you know that all the characters have negative shades at some point in the movie.

Confirming the news, producer Ramesh Taurani said: "Apart from Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez now Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are officially part of Race 3 now. Daisy is the second female lead in the film."

Saqib was last seen in a horror flick, Dobaara: See your evil, in which he appeared with his sister Huma Qureshi.

Taurani also said that like all other Race films, this too will have twists and turns. The shooting of Race 3 will begin after Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai release.

The Remo D'Souza directorial will be shot in Mumbai at first, and the shoot will take place in various foreign locations later.

Salman is said to be working hard to look fit as both his upcoming movies are action films.

According to earlier reports, the hunk was offered the villain's role in Race 3. But Salman didn't want to do a negative role, and thus turned down the offer.