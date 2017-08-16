Salman Khan, who is currently shooting the final leg of Tiger Zinda Hai, will begin filming Race 3 soon after wrapping Ali Abbas Zafar' movie.

The third instalment of the Race franchise will be helmed by Remo D'Souza. The filmmaker was earlier supposed to team up with Salman for Go Daddy, which has now been pushed for indefinite time because of Race 3.

"Salman loved the script of Race 3 and has asked Remo to come on board as the director. The schedules for Race 3 remain the same as Go Daddy so that works for both — the actor and the filmmaker," a source told DNA.

Interestingly, Race 3 is likely to be made in 3D and if the report turns out to be true, Salman will become the first Khan of Bollywood to do a 3D movie. "The plan is to make Race 3 in 3D format. That's going to be huge because India has never witnessed an action film with an A-list actor in this format before. The crazy action and the car chases and stunts in the format should be interesting," the source added.

There are also reports that Race 3 will be bigger and better than its previous instalments. Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez are likely to play key roles in the film. The story will take a huge leap and the makers plan to make the car chase, action stunts sequences much interesting than the first two films of the franchise.

Besides films, Salman will also reprise his role as host in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. The superstar recently shot for the promo of the show, which will go on air from September onwards.