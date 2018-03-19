Salman Khan shared a new poster from his upcoming film Race 3, and that has just upped the curiosity level among fans.

The superstar is seen sporting in a black striped suit pairing with shades and holding a gun. His attitude and swag in the poster simply can't be ignored. Apart from sharing the impressive poster with fans, Salman also revealed some interesting details about the movie and his character in it.

Salman will play the character of Sikander, who is "selfless over selfish". Apparently, the actor plays the character of a man for whom family is most important. Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of the cast of Race 3, shared the poster writing, " Introducing our first racer, Sikander.. for him family isn't a word, it's a sentence! [sic]"

It appears that Salman's character will have quite some resemblance with Saif Ali Khan's character from the first installment of the movie, as for the latter too, family meant all.

Salman will apparently introduce other star cast of the film next week as suggested by his tweet. Apart from Salman, Race 3 also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

This is the first time Salman has associated with the hit franchise, and his association will certainly take it to a whole new level.

The makers of Race 3 are following a standard method of promoting the film. Before revealing this new poster, a logo video was released recently. As Salman's look has already been revealed, they are likely to release the looks of other characters one by one soon.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit the theatres on Eid 2018.