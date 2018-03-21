After Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol's first look from Remo D'Souza's upcoming action thriller Race 3 has been unveiled. And fans are already going gaga over the Barsaat actor.

Introducing the 'main man', Salman Khan took to his Twitter to share the first post look of Bobby Deol. And it seems the younger Deol has impressed his fans with his smoldering intensity.

For Race 3, Bobby has undergone drastic makeover thanks to Salman Khan who motivated him to hit the gym to get the desired look for the film.

When Bobby recently shared a picture on Twitter showing his well-toned body, fans were all impressed by his leaner look.

The film also marks the comeback of Bobby on the silver screen. He will be seen doing some high-octane action and chase sequences alongside other lead actors in the film. Along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bobby Deol, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, and Saqeeb Saleem.

The movie, which is the third installment in the Race series, will hit the theatres this Eid on June 15, 2018.