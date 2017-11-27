Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the hottest actresses in the industry. After winning hearts in Judwaa 2, the diva is set to appear in Salman Khan's Race 3.

Jacqueline will be paired with Salman for the second time after Kick. There were rumours that the duo used to date after Jackie broke up with filmmaker Sajid Khan.

This year, the buzz was that Jackie was dating Sidharth Malhotra. Both of them featured in A Gentleman, which failed to do well at the box office. But their chemistry was a hit, which reflected off-screen as well.

Speculations were rife that Sidharth broke up with Alia Bhatt because of his closeness with Jacqueline. The Kick actress stole hearts with her sexy pole dance in the movie. She also looked stunning in beach-wears in A Gentleman.

This year another movie of Jacqueline has raised the temperature. She appeared in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and along with her hot looks, she impressed everyone with her adorable antics on-screen.

Now, she is all set to appear in Race 3, which will bring out her sensuous side on to the silver screen once again. In the past, Race franchise had stunning actresses like Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif.

However, Jacqueline has been a part of Race 2 and her Lat Lag Gayi is still everyone's favourite. Fans are eagerly waiting for this diva's magic in the third instalment as well.

Meanwhile, take a look at Jacqueline's sexy Instagram photos which will beat your Monday blues.

