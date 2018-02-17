Confused with the headline? Both the talented and gorgeous actresses - Jacqueline Fernandez and Vidya Balan - have different tastes for style and fashion. Their choices of films also vary.

Yet, the buzz is that Jacqueline is envious of the Tumhari Sulu actress for a certain reason and it has nothing to do with the latter's film awards.

It has been reported that for quite some time now, Jacqueline, who is currently busy shooting for Race 3, is hunting for a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. And now, she is keen on owning an address similar to Vidya and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's Praneta Apartments.

"Jacqueline currently lives in Pali Hill and has been scouting 5BHK properties for some time. However, she hasn't found the house for her. The actress is keen that the place has an in-your-face sea view, something like Vidya Balan's Praneta Apartments," a source told SpotboyE.com.

Not just Vidya, but Shahid Kapoor also resides in the same sea-facing building along with his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was in news recently when she refused to shoot a Valentine's Day special advertisement with Sidharth Malhotra for a mobile phone brand.

Apparently, the actress doesn't want to add fuel to the fire of her alleged closeness with Sidharth, which drifted the actor and Alia Bhatt apart. Jacqueline avoided it as teaming up with the Aiyaary actor would only give rise to speculations about the two dating each other.

Also, a few weeks ago, Jacqueline had landed in trouble for promoting Akshay Kumar's PadMan. She faced the wrath of netizens for wasting a sanitary napkin for promotion on social media.

The 32-year-old actress took up the PadMan Challenge and tried to be thoughtful while doing so. She was seen holding a pad in her hands with a note (written possibly with a red marker or lipstick) that read "promote the pad" to make it look like a blood-stained pad in an attempt to destigmatize menstruation.