Karan Johar's directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which garnered an overwhelming response from cine-goers across the world, is set to entertain the mini-screen audience.

Though the film was released in October last year, the world television premiere of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will be on the Republic Day (January 26) at 12 pm on Colors TV channel.

The news will surely excite fans of the movie, who would love to watch the film once again at the comfort of their homes. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released in theatres on October 28, became a huge success at the box office and went on to earn Rs 112.48 crore net at the domestic market. It was also director KJo and Aishwarya's first film to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil narrates a one sided love story. The film's stellar cast, fresh pairings, and exotic shooting locations make it a delightful watch. Ranbir and Aishwarya's sizzling chemistry has been one of the major highlights of the film and Fawad Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's special appearances added to the charm.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil witnessed a major roadblock when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protested against the release of the film as it featured Pakistani actor Fawad. The opposition came in the wake of the Uri terror attack that killed 19 Indian Army jawans. However, it finally got a green signal from the MNS a few days before its release.