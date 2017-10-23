The makers of Ittefaq starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna have released the first song video of the movie. It is a remix of the popular old song "Raat Baaki".

Remake of Zeenat Aman's classic song Raat Baaki, the first song video of Ittefaq features all the three key characters. While the original song was composed by Bappi Lahiri, it has been remade by Tanishk Bagchi.

The remixed version of Raat Baaki has been sung by Jubin Nautyal and Nikita Gandhi. Apart from the music, the makers of Ittefaq's first song made some slight changes in the lyrics of the song.

Although the remake of Raat Baaki has a fresh music, it somehow does not seem to match the level of the original classic, a popular track even today. Sonakshi is seen trying to show her oomph factor to some extent, and Sidharth along with Akshaye also feature in the video. But the video too has nothing much to offer.

However, comments on YouTube suggest that most of the viewers have liked the song video. There are some who called the song boring, but most of them are of the opinion that Raat Baaki remix is good in terms of music.

The original song Raat Baaki was sung by Bappi Lahiri and Asha Bhonsle. From the film Namak Halal (1982), the song is an evergreen one. While Ittefaq movie will not have any song, Raat Baaki has been remade just as a promotional track.

The upcoming movie Ittefaq is also a remake of 1969 crime thriller by the same name, starring Rajesh Khanna. The trailer of the film had received positive response from the viewers. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq is slated to be released on November 3.

Watch the song video Raat Baaki here: