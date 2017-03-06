This International Women's Day seems will be very special for actress Raashi Khanna, who is set to release the video of her maiden production on this day.

Raashi Khanna is getting into production with a unique subject and she has planned to release the video 'Believe in You' on International Women's Day on March 8. The actress has also done the voiceover for the video. A glimpse of this video was released recently on the internet.

Raashi Khanna spoke about the special video and quoted Emma Watson as she says: "If not now, then when? If not me, then who? "

"I will be venturing into production with this small effort of mine for something that is really close to my heart this woman's day. It's based on the simplest and quietest revolution of believing in oneself. I hope this thought inspires and transforms you to be the best version of yourself. Keep showering your love and support like you always do. Love you all & thank you," Raashi Khanna adds.

Here is the poem written by Raashi Khanna:

"I am not the size of my jeans,

I am the size of my smile.

I am not a number on a weighing machine,

I am the strength that I carry.

I am not the complexion I am born with,

I am the blush on my cheek.

I am not the patches on my skin,

I am the scars I have endured.

I am not the length of my dress,

I am the beauty that blazes within.

I am not a type you want me to fit in,

I am beyond your comprehension.

I am courage, I am fire, I am a burning desire.

I am not who you want me to be,

I am who I am."