Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara, which was released on March 24, has successfully completed its three-week run in theatres. The collection of the Kannada movie has been good and the movie is expected to enjoy good viewership despite the release of a biggie in the form of Darshan's Chakravarthy.

Raajakumara is being played in over 150 screens in its fourth week, which clearly tells that the movie is still pulling the audience to the theatres in big numbers. The business of the Kannada movie, which had grossed about Rs 20 crore in the first week, remained stable on Friday.

"Housefull shows in many places continue despite chakravarthy release. Thanks," Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of Raajakumara tweeted. However, the total gross collection of the movie has not been revealed by the makers yet. International Business Times, India tried to contact the makers, but they remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.

As per industry insiders, Raajkumara has impressed family audience, thus enjoying the continuous inflow of viewers to theatres. It has now become one of the highest grossing movies of the year after Sudeep's Hebbuli, which hit the screens in February.

Raajakumara is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, while Santhosh Ananddram has written and directed the flick. Priya Anand is the female lead in the flick, which has Sarath Kumar, Ananth Nag, Sadhu Kokila and others in the supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Ananddram has denied reports about his next film and has claimed that he will be announcing his movie in next two weeks.