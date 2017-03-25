Puneeth Rajkumar's Kannada film Raajakumara, which was released on Friday, 24 March, opened to good reviews, and is off to a good start at the Sandalwood box office.

Raajakumar was released in about 300 screens in Karnataka. Cashing in on the hype, the distributors and exhibitors held special morning shows in leading centres, which helped the movie to do wonderful business on the opening day.

The advance booking of tickets had given an indication that Raajakumara would get an earth-shattering opening. However, the makers are yet to reveal the first day numbers, which will be published here soon.

The movie has been declared as a family entertainer by the audience as well as critics. As a result, Raajakumar is expected to do a roaring business during the weekend. Taking the advance booking into consideration, the Kannada movie is set to make a whopping collection during its opening weekend.

Raajakumara is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.