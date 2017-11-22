Raai Laxmi-starrer Julie 2 is said to be based on the life of a real actress, but its makers are quite reluctant to reveal the name of this individual.

However, there were hints that the actress in question made her debut in the Hindi film industry alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She was also in news for her affair with a Tamil-Telugu superstar and later became a part of the Bhojpuri industry after her ouster from South Indian films.

All these references lead us to actress Nagma, who has had a similar experience in life.

While Pahlaj Nihalani and Raai Laxmi have mentioned that Julie 2 indeed portrays a real-life actress, but revealed her name, Nagma is clueless about the developments.

"Oh, is it? This is news to me," Nagma expressed shocked when asked whether the movie was based on her life.

"I have no knowledge about it and was not informed about it earlier. I am hearing this for the first time," she told Deccan Chronicle.

While Julie 2's release is just around the corner, Nagma feels the makers must be doing this merely to garner attention amid the Padmavati controversy.

"Maybe the film Padmavati is garnering all the hype and the makers of Julie 2 need some publicity, which is why they might have hinted at such a development," Nagma said.

"At this point of time, I cannot speak about it and it'll be unfair because the film hasn't released yet. Normally, I do catch up on films, but this interesting development will make me watch the film for sure. I will only talk after the release," she added.

"It's definitely based on the actress. In fact, one of the main actors who is a part of our cast was also involved with that actress. We are not naming her as we don't want our film to be stopped. But once the film opens next Friday, it will be obvious to all which real-life actress Raai Laxmi is playing," Nihalani had earlier told Mid-Day.

Raai Laxmi, who will be seen in a bold avatar in Julie 2, also said there are similarities between her character and the actress.

"I am not denying the similarities between my character and the actress. These similarities are there. I don't know if they are deliberate or just a coincidence." she said.