The trailer of director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh starring Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor has received rave reviews from Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and other celebs and movie goers.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has done movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, is coming back with his next venture Raag Desh. Even before its theatrical release, the director has created a history, by launching its theatrical trailer at Parliament of India at 12.00 pm today.

Raag Desh is a periodic drama, which is based the Red Fort trials of 1945 of the soldiers of the India national army set up by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The movie deals with the war to liberate India that was fought on the shores of the Irrawaddy in Burma. The British called the soldiers of the INA renegades and a trial was held at the Red Fort in Delhi in 1945. The film brings to life this epic trial.

Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor are seen as Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, who were prisoners of war in Malaya, Singapore and Burma respectively. The trailer of Raag Desh offers a glimpse at their roles and performances, which are set to be highlights of the film. The video also shows that the movie will have rich production values.

The trailer of Raag Desh has impressed many and created curiosity about the movie. Many people including some celebs like Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar took to their Twitter handle to share their views on this promotional video. Here are the comments of some celebs and audiences:

Hrithik Roshan: Very nice @kapoorkkunal this looks so promising good luck team #Raagdesh

Karan Johar‏: Intriguing and solid!!! All the best guys!!! @kapoorkkunal @mohitsmarwah @TheAmitSadh

Akshaye Rathi‏: Some films are beyond reviews & BO. They just deserve respect for the intentions with which they are made.

Sahil Sangha: Absolutely!!! Fantastic trailer! Truly looking forward to #RaagDesh @kapoorkkunal #AmitSadh #MohitMarwah #TigmanshuDhulia More power to u!!!

Sanjay Bafna‏: Never a trailer was launched in parliament, #RaagDeshTrailer has created history.

Prachi: #RaagDeshTrailer promises us an intriguing, fascinating and gritty tale of the Red Fort trials of 1945

Ankit Rao‏: #RaagDeshTrailer looks good and refreshing with the new heroes

KAJALaneNENU‏: Wow!!! #RaagDesh looks very promising...deserves all the love jst for the intention wid which it is made...a tribute to unsung heroes of INA

Sadia A: A beautiful trailer n fantastic acting by three boys #RaagDesh