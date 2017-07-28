Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's movie Raag Desh (Raagdesh) starring Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Amit Sadh has garnered rave reviews from Hrithik Roshan, Randeep Hooda and other celebs and audience.

Raag Desh is a period drama set in 1945 when three officers of INA (Indian National Army) were put on trial by the British government. National Award winning director Tigmanshu Dhulia has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which is produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal under the banner Rajya Sabha TV.

The Indian National Army formed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose fought a war to liberate India from the British government on the shores of the Irrawaddy in Burma. The British government held the trial of three soldiers at Red Fort in Delhi which was called the Red Fort Trials of 1945. Raag Desh brings to life that epic trial which paved the way for India's freedom.

Tigmanshu Dhulia has done a lot of research on the subject and has given great attention to the details. He has been successful in making the film an entertaining watch. Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Amit Sadh have delivered wonderful performances. Music, visuals and choreography of war scenes are the main attractions, according to celebs and audience.

Check out what the celebs and audiences have to say about the film:

Hrithik Roshan‏ @iHrithik

Kunu,u were so good in #RaagDesh man.So controlled yet easy. Proud. Loved all d performances .Well done n good luck 2d team! @kapoorkkunal

Randeep Hooda @RandeepHooda

What a wonderful&mostly unknown piece of history #raagdesh..must see for every Indian #Netaji #INA #Freedom @RaagDeshTheFilm @rajyasabhatv

Gaurav Kapur‏ @gauravkapur

Raagdesh is a film about our history and heroes. Great story and excellent performances. Well done @kapoorkkunal

Girish Johar‏ @girishjohar

#RaagDesh has very good performances by @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @mohitmarwah Shuld b taxfree, making all aware of this chapter of history. #RaagDesh is a very well crafted film by @dirtigmanshu .. he excels in sharing the very unknown part of Indian History so far. Is a must see

Nikkhil Advani @nikkhiladvani

A powerful tale in the history of India deftly told by one of my favorite directors. Salute @dirtigmanshu @kapoorkkunal #RaagDesh

ABHISHEK‏ @kabhishek744

Take a bow Kunal Kapoor Amit Sadh Mohit Marwah & of course, Tigmanshu Dhulia fr such an amazing acting in #raagdesh

Bobby Talks Cinema‏ @bobbytalkcinema

#RaagDesh - At interval, Informative may be but not engrossing enough to reach out to the general audience. #Raagdesh A different film on INA with a better second half, knowingly made for a niche section of viewers unlike a Tigmanshu Dhulia film.

Manishalakhe‏ @manishalakhe

#RaagDesh SUPERB courtroom stuff. interesting to learn our history this way. but AWFUL battle scenes, and brit extras

Anish Mohanty‏ @anishmohanty

#RaagDesh is a very well-researched film that makes you feel as if you are a part of the era the film is set in. @dirtigmanshu

Nameera Nawaz Khan‏ @nameera_nawaz

Remarkable performance!! ☺ @RaagDeshTheFilm ! Wish my Grandfather was alive to see this film. @kapoorkkunal @mohitsmarwah @TheAmitSadh

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

@TheAmitSadh gave Career Best Performance in #RaagDesh ! He Steals the Show !

Akash Kumar‏ @kr_akash7