The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta have unveiled the trailer of film on Monday, April 17. The two-minute long trailer gives a hint of a larger than life love story of Sushant and Kriti's characters, Shiv and Saira, at the beginning of the video.

However, it leaves the viewers surprised with re-incarnation twist. Both the actors look completely different from their past birth.

The trailer has, however, failed to impress the viewers, who found it similar to Harshvardhan Kapoor's Mirzya and Magadheera, both revolved around the theme of re-incarnation. Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the trailer.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone has a special number in the film but it seems the makers want to keep her performance as a surprise to fans as she didn't feature in the trailer. Jim Sarbh, who played the negative role in Neerja, is the villain in Raabta as well.

This is for the first time that Sushant and Kriti will be seen romancing each other on screen. Raabta will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. The film, co-produced by Maddock films and T-Series, is scheduled to release on June 9.

Check out the twitter reaction:

Dilzala Aashiq‏: "i am highly disappointed by #raabta it looks like #mirzya2 wen mirzya is washout of D year.. what made U think this will work?? @itsssr"

Sai Charan T: "Too early to call it but I seriously think #Raabta looks like it's inspired by Magadheera. Similar vibes."

Dilzala Aashiq: "@kamaalkhan Bro.. i want you to give trailer review of this wahiyat looking film #mirzya2 urf #raabta IT'S A REQUEST.. PLZ"

Dilzala Aashiq: "@itsssr Bhai itna acha carrier hai.. future ke superstar ban sakte ho.. then why you are doing movie like #mirzya2 urf #raabta."

rakesh meena‏: "esme koi shak ki bat #Raabta maha flop"