Taking a break from his busy schedules in politics, actor-turned-politician R Sarath Kumar is back to thrill his fans in a lead role again. He is returning with a bang in forthcoming Tamil flick Paamban.

The first look posters of Paamban have been released on Wednesday, January 31. He has caught the viewers' attention with his stunning avatar of a reptilian. It is expected to be a fantasy thriller film and the posters have reminded the audience of Baahubali series.

In two of the posters, the actor has sported long curly hairs with the lower body of a snake. The chiselled body is the prime attraction. In the other poster, he is seen holding a sceptre with his forehead smeared with 'vibhuti' (sacred ash).

The lemon garland around his neck and intense eyes enhance the overall quality of the poster. The promotional materials have garnered positive response online and have raised curiosity about the flick.

A Venkatesh, who had earlier made movies like Bhagavathi, Durai, is directing Paamban. It may be also recalled that the director had collaborated with the actor in films like Aei, Sandamarutham, Mahaprabhu and Chanaakya.

The film, which is bankrolled by SSK Productions, has Srikanth Deva's music. The shooting of the movie begins from Wednesday, January 31. Other details about the project are yet to be revealed.