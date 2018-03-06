Fans were eagerly waiting for R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan's reunion on the silver screen after 17 years. They were last seen together in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and now, they were set to appear in a historical drama.

Saif has already begun shooting of the movie in Desuri, Rajasthan, and Madhavan was supposed to join him. But the Breathe actor injured his arm and had a surgery on February 26.

The recent buzz is that Madhavan has backed out of the period drama due to his injury and will not shoot for any movie for two months.

Confirming the same, Madhavan told Mumbai Mirror: "I am injured badly and out of any film shoot for the next two months. Right now I'm just taking total rest."

The actor had posted about the injury on his Instagram account in which he was seen lying on the hospital bed with his right arm hidden under a blanket. He captioned the picture as, "Shoulder surgery done... fighter back on track... cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha..."

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:34pm PST

According to a source, Madhavan had already started horse-riding lessons at Mumbai's Amateur Riders Club. But his surgery has forced the actor to back out of the project.

Madhavan might have just backed out of the historical drama as it involves sword fighting which might harm his injured arm. Madhavan has also signed a Bollywood flick with Sushant Singh Rajput – Chanda Mama Door Ke. Will he also walk out of the movie?

A source from the film had told Mumbai Mirror, "The shoot kicks off in Rajasthan, where the story is set, in the first week of February. Since it's a period film, Saif and Madhavan will be training in sword-fighting and horse-riding."

"They will require a lot of prosthetics and the team has been working on their look for a long time. Last week, there was a final look test in Mumbai and the film is ready to roll now."