One of the hottest spinners in the India cricket team at the moment, Ravichandran Ashwin has become dad for the second time. However, the news has come to the fore only on Monday. His wife Prithi Ashwin kept this as a massive secret, but finally the reason for this has been revealed!

The couple, who got married back in 2011, were blessed with a baby girl on December 21 this year -- a day after India won the fifth and final Test match of their series against England in Chennai. Ashwin, 30, remained tremendous in the series for Virat Kohli's side and also took away the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award 2016.

It has been learnt, that Prithi, for being humble as ever, didn't want to take away the spotlight from her husband and therefore didn't reveal the news for some days.

R Ashwin was already blessed with a baby girl last year in June, and this time too, it's a girl. Draws any kind of reference to the Dangal movie, which celebrates the girl child as one of its integral themes?

"I delivered carrom baby #2 on the 21st. She waited out a State-wide shut down thanks to the cyclone [Vardah] AND 5 days of Test cricket at Chepauk [sic]," wrote Prithi on Twitter. I thought my water would break when we won that game and I was going to have the baby at Chepauk. Now, THAT would have been some story.

"She arrived the next day. We Didn't want to steal Appas 'Cricketer of the Year' moment, so telling you guys now. So yes,baby girl it is.Santa was kind at the end of a rough and emotionally draining 2016. Also RIP sleep in 2017," R Ashwin's wife added in a series of tweets.