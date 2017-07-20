Ravichandran Ashwin has been closely associated with Chennai Super Kings, helping his team win Indian Premier League titles. The Chennai Super Kings will be making a comeback next season after serving their two-year suspension, and there seems to be a general excitement amongst CSK fans and their players.

CSK were banned for the involvement of their owners in the IPL betting case in 2013. They were absent from the competition in 2016 and 2017.

However, Ashwin recently spun into a web of controversy while comparing CSK's return to IPL with Manchester United's recovery from Munich plane crash in 1958. That air crash also led to death of around 23 people, out of which eight were footballers.

The British European Airways flight, which crashed, had the Manchester United squad on board when the team were returning home from Belgrade after a match. It is still considered to be one of the blackest days in world sport.

"I think the two-year hiatus for CSK probably increases its value much like what it did for Manchester United when the air crash happened," The Times of India quoted Ashwin as saying.

Comparing CSK's return with that air crash has not gone down well with people, and rightly so. How can R Ashwin even think of comparing a betting scandal with a massive accident, which led to loss of human lives?

The Indian cricketer was heavily criticised on the social media platform Twitter for his absurd comparison.

Ashwin, after sensing that his comments had brought him into the lime light, came with an official statement on Twitter, clarifying what he meant.

"Guys please take the reporting with a pinch of salt with respect to the Munich tragedy and CSK. All I said was the break will make the fans turn up in numbers when the comeback happens. Not required to blow it out of context," he tweeted.

"Now all those who hate me, please get off my mentions, we will catch-up sometime later when I get misquoted again. Thanks."

However, that was too late as the bowler was trolled for his Munich air crash and IPL comeback.

Ashwin comparing CSK hiatus to Manchester United's Munich air crash is the stupidest thing I have read all week. Stick to bowling saar. — Ram (@KuttiJetti) July 19, 2017

R Ashwin believes he was misquoted. Your exact words were printed and there is no other explanation to what you said. Own up to your mistake — Dead Woodward (@cursedquill) July 20, 2017

what happend at Munich was a tragedy a huge loss and what your team did was a fraud https://t.co/RVc6Xk93jz — Maninder GREWAL (@manigrewalMUFC) July 19, 2017

People lost their lives in the Munich air disaster a great team lost forever. No one lost they lives cheating taxes for CSK. Get a life Ravi — Rabyna Choudhry (@Rabyna46) July 19, 2017

Comparing corrupt CSK hiatus to Munich disaster is utter nonsense. Ashwin brain was in gutters I guess. #MUFC #GGMU — Anup (@anup_jeppu) July 19, 2017

That's an insult to @ManUtd TBH! — Ꮰ Ꮧ Ꭹ  ?? (@JayGooner_) July 19, 2017