Yesteryear actress Lissy, who quit acting profession at the age of 22 after marrying filmmaker Priyadarshan, is all set to grace the big screen again. Ever since the actress split up with her husband, rumours about her comeback have been making headlines.

Now, putting the rumour mills to rest, Lissy has confirmed on her upcoming movie, which she is taking up after a long gap of 25 years. Though she had gone through many scripts in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, the 50-year-old has finalised a Telugu movie as her comeback project, in which she plays a significant role.

Actor Nithiin appears in the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled movie, which is the directorial venture of Krishna Chaitanya. It is being bankrolled by Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas and Sudhakar Reddy.

Lissy, who was nervous to face the camera again after so long, shared about her excitement in working with the new team in the US and Coonoor.

"After so many years of absence I faced the camera for the first time in New York. It was a nervous yet thrilling moment. I must say I had missed it!!! We just finished the first schedule in America and Second in Conoor [sic]," she posted on Facebook.

The actress has also opened up on doing eight movies in Telugu before quiting the profession.

"Before I quit acting I had a short but very successful tenure in Telugu. I did 8 movies in Telugu and out of that 6 went on to be super hits which included "Magaadu and 20va Satabdham, the remakes of Malayalam movies "Moonnam Mura" and "Irupatham Noottandu" respectively. To be honest I was sad to leave Telugu industry at that time but I had no choice. So when it came to acting I always felt kind of an "unfinished business" with Telugu cinema [sic]," she added.

Lissy has also confirmed that she is hoping to make a comeback to both Mollywood and Kollywood soon and hinted on discussing a subject with ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.

"I certainly hope to do a Malayalam movie soon. Likewise, having lived more than half of my life in Chennai I consider myself as half Tamilian and it will be an honour to do a Tamil movie at some point. In fact Gautham Menon has mentioned a subject, which we will discuss once he finishes his current projects [sic]."

In hindsight, the actress feels that she shouldn't have quit the entertainment industry at the age of 22, when she was at the zenith of her career. Now, in her second innings, Lissy hopes to do her best.

"Quitting acting at the age of 22 when I had my bag full of movies was a decision I always regretted. Obviously I cannot get back my lost years or the roles I may have had but I certainly hope to do my best in this second innings. Thanks for all your supports [sic]," the actress concluded.

Meanwhile, the comeback movie of Lissy has been scheduled to hit the screens early in 2018.

Here is the Facebook post of actress Lissy: