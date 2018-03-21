You don't have to be well-versed with the British royal to know that Queen Elizabeth doesn't really share the best of relationship with Prince Charles' second wife Camilla. While it is evident that the two women don't really get along, British journalist Tom Bower sheds light on how sour their relationship is in his tell-all book titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.

A new excerpt from her book, shared by Daily Mail, reveals that Charles approached the Queen requesting her to soften up with Camilla. The conversation took place on a boozy night in the summer of 1998 (a year after Princess Diana's death) at Balmoral Castle in the summer of 1998 with the Queen having gulped down "several martinis" while Charles pleaded for Camilla.

According to the book, the events unfolded like this:

"[Charles] asked that she soften her antagonism so he could live openly with Camilla. His hope was that the Queen, who rarely interfered, would at least not directly forbid it." "But on that evening she'd had several martinis, and to Charles's surprise she replied forcefully: she would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover." "She vented her anger that he had lied about his relationship with what she called 'that wicked woman', and added: 'I want nothing to do with her.'"

Ouch! This brutally honest opinion left Charles leaving the room in tears and ringing up Camilla. The book further revealed that it was not just the Queen but her majesty's mother also would not allow Camilla to be present in the same room as them.

"For Her Majesty, she does not exist," one courtier commented. Their affair culminated into a wedding in April 2005. The book shares that it was the death of the Queen's mother that led to her majesty's softening towards the relationship. Charles and Camilla married in St. George's Chapel, the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married.

Although the Queen approved Charles' marriage to Camilla, the book claims that the Queen refused to speak to his second wife or even address her by her name in her speeches.