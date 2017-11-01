Queen unveils new Banksy artwork in Palestine to mark Balfour Declaration

A new Banksy artwork to mark 100 years since the Balfour Declaration was unveiled on the Bethlehem Wall on 1 November. The artwork, near Banksys Walled-off Hotel, which was unveiled during a staged street party by a person dressed as the UKs Queen Elizabeth II, reads, Er… Sorry. The Balfour Declaration announced the British governments support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine during World War I, which helped pave the way for the UNs partition plan for Palestine.