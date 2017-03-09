Queen unveils Afghanistan and Iraq war memorial

  • March 9, 2017 21:52 IST
    By ITN
Queen Elizabeth unveiled a new memorial on 9 March, to honour British armed forces and civilians who served during recent wars in the Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq. The memorial, is made up of two large stones, one to signify Iraq and the other Afghanistan, and cost £1m pounds raised through public donation.
