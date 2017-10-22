Off-late, Kate Middleton has been missing from action. Obviously due to her third pregnancy and severe morning sickness, she was forced to skip numerous social gatherings. However, she debut her cute little baby bump at two events recently resuming her royal duties.

But her stepping away from her duties has sparked a tiff between the Queen and Prince Williams. Royal insiders are claiming that Duke of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth are "fighting" over Kate's "request to step back" from her royal duties.

The new claims have been reported by Life & Style magazine. The tabloid reports that though Kate's taken a backseat from her royal duties because she is pregnant, the royal wife is looking at this as an opportunity to "scaled-back schedule a permanent thing."

According to source's claims, "Kate's miserable about doing royal engagements. She's happiest being a mother and wife and has requested to do less in the public eye."

This request has "infuriated" the Queen and as a result, William and Queen ended up having a "major fight," the site claims.

"The 91-year-old monarch was livid that the future Queen of England would want to lessen her duties," the dubious insider said, however, this did not stop William from standing up for his wife. "He told her Kate wants her public appearances kept to a minimum and he's 100 percent behind her. The conversation was quite icy," the source explained.

Apparently, this got the Queen "frustrated." The tipster explains that she holds a "no-nonsense" attitude "when it comes to her royal duties and those of her family," and she "expects Kate to step up."

While this juicy gossip is well timed, Gossip Cop claims there is no truth in the news. A royal insider has told the site that there is no tiff taking place between the royal family members. Though Kate took a well-needed break from her royal duties to concentrate on her health, she is returning to her responsibilities.

She was recently seen accompanying William and Prince Harry at at the Coach Core graduation in London to celebrate the next generation of sports coaches.