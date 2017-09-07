After staying tight-lipped about her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently came out in the open to talk about the royal affair. Calling themselves a couple, the Suits actress took the tell-it-all interview to Vanity Fair to proclaim that they are "in love."

While the candid interview received mixed reactions from royal fans, it appears that The Queen and Prince Charles are not happy with the confession.

A royal butler close to the Queen and Prince of Wales told Daily Star that the royal family was not aware that Markle was giving an interview.

"Her Majesty and Prince of Wales did not know she (Meghan) was doing this interview. I know Her Majesty and the Prince of Wales are not happy with her. They both had a meeting at the castle (Balmoral) and Prince of Wales phoned his son Prince Harry," the insider revealed.

"It is very serious," added the royal butler. However, a Kensington Palace spokeswoman told the website that the claims aren't true. But the confessional interview is bound to lead to an awkward first meeting between the Queen and Markle.

Though there have not been official reactions from the Queen or the Palace, Majesty magazine's editor Ingrid Seward told The Sun that this would not have gone down well with the royal family.

"For her, this probably seemed a perfectly normal thing to do. But it will not have gone down well at the palace. Maybe someone like Meghan would be good for the monarchy but I think she's going to have to zip her lip a bit," Seward suggested.

Fans are divided by the interview. A few fans called out at Markle for opening too much in the first go.

"I do not understand this woman first ask for privacy and now gives an exclusive regarding her relationship with Harry," a Twitter user wrote. "Meghan Markle is going to be a terrible member of the royal family. I can see her thinking she better than Kate," another added.

However, there were many others who took her side and congratulated her for opening up and embracing the relationship. "Leave Meghan markle alone. If she chooses to talk about HER boyfriend on HER terms, SHE CAN!!!" a fan defended.

What do you think: Did Markle do the right thing by opening up or should she have stayed mum? Let us know in the comments below.