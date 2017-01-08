- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Queen makes first public appearance of 2017 after illness
Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public appearance this year. She attended St Mary Magdalene Church, near her Sandringham estate, on Sunday morning.She was accompanied by Prince Philip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.The Royal had missed several public events over the Christmas period because of lingering respiratory illness.
Most popular